Karnataka CET 2022 Exam Centres to be Video-graphed to curb malpractices, says Karnataka Education Minister

Karnataka CET 2022 Exam Centres to be Video-graphed: As part of the Karnataka State Government’s decision to curb malpractices during the Karnataka CET examination, all exam centres will be video-graphed. The announcement was made by Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan today. As part of the decision, all exam centres that are designed to host candidates for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses in the state from this year onwards. The decision is expected to curb any instances of malpractices and cheating examination.

486 Exam Centres to be Equipped with Video Cameras

According to the details shared by the KEA, around 486 exam centres have been set up across the state to hold the KCET 2022 examination. All these exam centres and all classrooms within them would be equipped with CCTV cameras and centralized videography equipment to monitor students during the KCET 2022 exam. Of the total number of centres, 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 are in the rest of the state.

As part of the measures to curb malpractices during the KCET 2022 exam, the exam authority has roped in 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians. In addition to these officers, approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials will also be involved in holding the exam successfully.

2 Lakh Students Registered for Karnataka CET 2022

As per the details shared by the exam authority, around 2 lakh students are registered to appear for the KCET 2022 exam for the undergraduate course. A total of 2,16,525 candidates have applied for Karnataka UGCET 2022 examination which will be held on 16th, 17th and 18th June 2022. As per the schedule released by KEA - Karnataka Examinations Authority, the authority will hold the Biology paper in the morning session and Mathematics in the afternoon session on 16th June. On 17th June, the KEA will hold the Physics test in the morning session followed by the Chemistry exam in the afternoon session. On 18th June, the Kannada Language test is planned to be held for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates.

