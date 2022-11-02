Karnataka NEET PG 2022: Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka NEET PG 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today. The seat allotment results have been released excluding the in-service candidates. Students who have applied for the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure can visit the official website to check the counselling round 1 allotment result.

The Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result is available on the official website. To check the allotment result candidates can visit the official website and enter the PGET Number in the link given. The allotment result will contain the list of students who have been allotted seats in the first round of admissions.

Karnataka PGET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the Karnataka PGCET 2022 First allotment result through the direct link available here.

Karnataka PGET 2022 Round 1 allotment - Click Here

How to check Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result

The Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for the allotment process can check the results through the available link.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the PGET 2022 Allotment Result link given

Step 3: Enter the PGET number in the allotment link provided

Step 4: Download the Karnataka PG NEET 2022 Counselling Allotment Result for further reference

Also Read: NEET UG 2023: Exam Dates, Application Schedule, and Instructions Soon