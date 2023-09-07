Karnataka NEET PG, MDS 2023 Round 1 Fee Payment Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

  1. Home
Karnataka NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2023: KEA will be closing the fee payment window for round 1 counselling of Karnataka NEET PG, MDS today. Candidates who have been allotted seats in Karnataka NEET PG round 1 seat allotment can pay fees through the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Check notice here

Updated: Sep 7, 2023 14:11 IST

Karnataka NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the fee payment window today. Candidates who have been allotted seats through Karnataka NEET PG round 1 seat allotment can pay fees at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Also, along with the payment of fees, candidates can also submit their documents by today. 

Earlier, the last date for submission of documents was on September 6, however, the KEA extended the last date for deposition of documents till September 7. Choice 1 candidates will get an additional day to make fee payments and to get the documents verified. On the other hand, the choice 2 candidates must note that only the fee payment date has been extended for them.

Karnataka NEET PG, MDS Round 1 Fee Payment Window - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to pay fees for Karnataka NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2023? 

Candidates can go through the steps to know how to pay admission confirmation fees: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.ni.in

Step 2: In the latest announcements section, click on NEET PG online application Link

Step 3: Login with ID and password in the window

Step 4: The application will appear on the screen, click on the fee payment link

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit it 

Documents required for Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling 

Candidates will have to mandatorily carry the below-mentioned documents for verification and admission confirmation: 

  • A copy of the application form confirmation page
  • Valid Photo ID proof
  • NEET PG hall ticket 2023/ NEET MDS admit card 2023
  • Class 10 and 12 marksheet
  • MBBS/BDS marks card issued by universities of all years
  • Internship completion certificate
  • MCI/DCI registration certificate
  • Passport size photograph 

