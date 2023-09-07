Karnataka NEET PG, MDS 2023 Round 1 Fee Payment Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

Karnataka NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the fee payment window today. Candidates who have been allotted seats through Karnataka NEET PG round 1 seat allotment can pay fees at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Also, along with the payment of fees, candidates can also submit their documents by today.

Earlier, the last date for submission of documents was on September 6, however, the KEA extended the last date for deposition of documents till September 7. Choice 1 candidates will get an additional day to make fee payments and to get the documents verified. On the other hand, the choice 2 candidates must note that only the fee payment date has been extended for them.

How to pay fees for Karnataka NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps to know how to pay admission confirmation fees:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.ni.in

Step 2: In the latest announcements section, click on NEET PG online application Link

Step 3: Login with ID and password in the window

Step 4: The application will appear on the screen, click on the fee payment link

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit it

Documents required for Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling

Candidates will have to mandatorily carry the below-mentioned documents for verification and admission confirmation:

A copy of the application form confirmation page

Valid Photo ID proof

NEET PG hall ticket 2023/ NEET MDS admit card 2023

Class 10 and 12 marksheet

MBBS/BDS marks card issued by universities of all years

Internship completion certificate

MCI/DCI registration certificate

Passport size photograph

Also Read: KCET 2nd Round Result 2023 Today at kea.kar.nic.in, Download Seat Allotment List Here