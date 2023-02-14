Karnataka PGCET 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know How to Check Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can check and download the seat allotment result by login through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

As per the official schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling allotment result was released on February 13, 2023, in online mode. However, candidates can now check and download the result by visiting the official website.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Second Round Seat Allotment Important Dates

Candidates can go through the official schedule of Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment schedule given in the table below.

Events Dates Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result February 13, 2023 Submission of Fee and Downloading of Admission Orders February 14, 2023, to February 16, 2023 Last Date for Reporting to the preferred college February 14, 2023, to February 17, 2023

How to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Allotment Result?

Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can follow the steps given below to download the seat allotment result.

Step 1: Visit KEA's official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link that reads, Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Result link available on the screen

Step 3: Now, enter the PGCET number and click on submit

Step 4: Check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Result

Step 5: Take a printout of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 for future use

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment

As per the recent updates, candidates who have been allotted seats in the respective colleges need to make the payment of prescribed fees after reporting to the colleges before the last date mentioned in the official schedule.

