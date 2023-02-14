    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know How to Check Here

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: As per the recent updates, KEA has announced the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 in online mode. Candidates can now check and download the seat allotment result from the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 14, 2023 10:30 IST
    Karnataka PGCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can check and download the seat allotment result by login through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    As per the official schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling allotment result was released on February 13, 2023, in online mode. However, candidates can now check and download the result by visiting the official website.

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Allotment Result  - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Second Round Seat Allotment Important Dates

    Candidates can go through the official schedule of Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment schedule given in the table below.

    Events

    Dates

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 

    February 13, 2023

    Submission of Fee and Downloading of Admission Orders

    February 14, 2023, to February 16, 2023 

    Last Date for Reporting to the preferred college

    February 14, 2023, to February 17, 2023 

    How to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Allotment Result?

    Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can follow the steps given below to download the seat allotment result.

    • Step 1: Visit KEA's official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
    • Step 2: Look for the link that reads, Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Result link available on the screen
    • Step 3: Now, enter the PGCET number and click on submit
    • Step 4: Check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Result 
    • Step 5: Take a printout of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 for future use

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment 

    As per the recent updates, candidates who have been allotted seats in the respective colleges need to make the payment of prescribed fees after reporting to the colleges before the last date mentioned in the official schedule.  

