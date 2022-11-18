Karnataka PGCET 2022 Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

KEA PGCET Exam 20222: According to the latest reports, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 exam for M Tech courses tomorrow i.e. November 19th 2022. However, the MBA and MCA exams will be conducted on November 20th 2022.

The Karnataka PGCET will be a paper-based exam with a duration of 2 hours. To appear for the Karnataka PGCET exam, candidates must download their hall ticket at kea.kar.nic.in. They are required to carry their hall tickets along with their ID proof - Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or passport.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam Details

Once the admit card of Karnataka PGCET is downloaded, candidates must check all the necessary details such as name, roll number, registration number, examination date and time, venue etc. The guidelines with do’s and dont's will also be mentioned so all must go through it carefully.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

The students must carry all the necessary items to the exam hall including drinking water and pen.

They need to follow the instructions of the invigilator strictly inside the exam hall.

Candidates should report to the exam centre as per the time schedule mentioned on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card.

In between the entrance exam, candidates will not be allowed to go outside the exam venue during interval time.

The candidates may also bring gloves, personal hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle (if they wish).

How To Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card?

In case, any candidate is yet to download the hall ticket of Karnataka PGCET 2022, they will have to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka PGCET admit card will not be sent via post or any other medium. Candidates further have to use their login credentials to download the KEA PGCET 2022 admit card. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of Karnataka PGCET admit card with them as it will be required for future uses.

