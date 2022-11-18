SVP 2021-22: MoE To Award Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22 To Selected Schools Tomorrow

Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22: The Ministry of Education will be award the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar for the 2021-22 session tomorrow - 19th November. As per the updates, the National Selection Committee has selected 39 schools (34 in the overall category & 5 in sub-categories) for National level awards for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar, 2021-22. As per the official website, the purpose of the award is to honor schools that have undertaken significant steps towards fulfilling the mandate of the Swachh Vidyalaya Campaign.

The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar awards are categorised at the district, state and national levels. Selected schools will be awarded the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar at Akashvani Rang Bhawan, All India Radio, Sansad Marg in New Delhi. The schools will get an award money of Rs 60,000 each.

#SwachhVidyalayaPuraskar: The National Selection Committee for selection of schools has selected 39 schools (34 in the overall category & 5 in sub-categories) for National level awards for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar, 2021-22.



— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 18, 2022

The performance of the schools has been evaluated on parameters including drinking water, toilet, handwashing with soap, operation and maintenance, capacity building and COVID-19 (preparedness and response). The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar awards are categorised at the district, state and national levels.

For the District level, three, four and five-star schools were able to apply, while for the state and Union Territory levels, only four and five-star rated schools could apply. For the national level, only five-star rated schools had the provision to apply.

Schools will be awarded at the district, state and national level based on an internationally recognized five star rating system. Besides, every school will get a certificate of participation showing the category-wise scores and overall rating of the school. The Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar launched the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (SVP) 2021-22 on 12th January.

