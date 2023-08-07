Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam on September 9, 10; Registration Commences at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET exam dates. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023. Candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, or MArch programmes in state colleges can apply on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Eligible candidates can fill PGCET application form 2023 by August 17, 2023, (by 11:59 p.m.) whereas, the deadline to pay the application fee is August 19 till 6 pm. Candidates who passed the qualifying exam with a minimum combined score of 50% (or 45% for SC, ST, and category-1 candidates from Karnataka) are eligible to apply for PGCET 2023.

Karnataka PGCET Application Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is given below:

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Link Click Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023 schedule

Candidates can check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Date Course Admission Time Marks September 9, 2023 ME, MTech, MArch Type A: Courses offered by VTU, UVCE, UBDTCE 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm 100 September 10, 2023 MCA Admission to first year 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 100 MBA Admission to first year 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm 100

How to Apply for Karnataka PGCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can follow the below instructions to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGCET-2023 Online Application link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

