Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam on September 9, 10; Registration Commences at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET exam dates. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023. Candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, or MArch programmes in state colleges can apply on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Eligible candidates can fill PGCET application form 2023 by August 17, 2023, (by 11:59 p.m.) whereas, the deadline to pay the application fee is August 19 till 6 pm. Candidates who passed the qualifying exam with a minimum combined score of 50% (or 45% for SC, ST, and category-1 candidates from Karnataka) are eligible to apply for PGCET 2023.
Karnataka PGCET Application Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to register is given below:
|
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Link
Karnataka PGCET 2023 schedule
Candidates can check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Date
|
Course
|
Admission
|
Time
|
Marks
|
September 9, 2023
|
ME, MTech, MArch
|
Type A: Courses offered by VTU, UVCE, UBDTCE
|
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|
100
|
September 10, 2023
|
MCA
|
Admission to first year
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
100
|
MBA
|
Admission to first year
|
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|
100
How to Apply for Karnataka PGCET 2023?
Eligible candidates can follow the below instructions to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGCET-2023 Online Application link
Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
