Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download MCA, MBA, MTech Exam Hall Ticket at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): As per recent updates, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the admit card of Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022. Candidates will be able to download Karnataka PGCET admit card 2022 in online mode at kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download Karnataka PGCET admit card 2022.

Candidates appearing for MCA, MBA, MTech entrance exam can download the Karnataka PGCET admit card 2022. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19th November for ME, MTech and MArch courses, and Karnataka PGCET MBA and MCA courses exam will be held on 20th November 2022.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to download Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022?

The hall ticket of Karnataka PGCET can be downloaded in online mode. Candidates will have to download the admit card from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka PGCET admit card will not be sent via post or any other medium. Go through the steps to know how to download Karnataka PGCET admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official Karnataka PGCET - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link to PGCET - 2022 MBA/MCA/M.Tech Hallticket download link.

3rd Step - A new page with login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter - application number and date of birth to log in.

5th Step - The admit card will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the copy and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of Karnataka PGCET admit card with them as it will be required for future uses. Also, without carrying the hall ticket Karnataka PGCET, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam.

What To Carry Along with Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022?

It is important to carry any one photo ID card on the day of the examination along with the hall ticket of Karnataka PGCET 2022 to the exam centre. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the Karnataka PGCET admit card. They also need to carry any one valid ID card - Aadhaar card PAN card, and Voter ID. Without carrying these, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

