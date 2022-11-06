Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022 To Release Tomorrow, How to Download

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022 (Tomorrow): Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the admit card of Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 courses tomorrow - 7th November 2022. Candidates will be able to download Karnataka PGCET admit card 2022 in online mode at kea.kar.nic.in.

They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download Karnataka PGCET admit card 2022. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19th November for ME, MTech and MArch courses, and Karnataka PGCET MBA and MCA courses exam will be held on 20th November 2022.

How to download Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022?

The hall ticket of Karnataka PGCET will be available only in online mode. Candidates will have to download it from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. As the Karnataka PGCET admit card will not be sent via post or any other medium. Go through the steps to know how to download Karnataka PGCET admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official Karnataka PGCET - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link to Karnataka PGCET admit card.

3rd Step - A new page with login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter - application number and date of birth to log in.

5th Step - The admit card will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the copy and take a printout.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022?

As per the updates, the admit card of Karnataka PGCET will have the exam centre along with other details regarding the entrance exams. Apart from that, candidates will be able to check roll number, exam centre details, exam guidelines, and exam day timings. Those appearing for the exam must carry the hall tickets along with them as no examinee will be allowed to enter the examination centre without the admit card.