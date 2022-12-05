    Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): Check KSEEB 10th Date Sheet Here

    Updated: Dec 5, 2022 18:40 IST
    Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the  Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the e Karnataka SSLC exam dates 2023 today - December 6. The School Education Minister, B C Nagesh, informed on social media that Karnataka final time table of SSLC Mains exam has been released. 

    According to the Karnataka SSLC datesheet 2023, the exams will be conducted from March 31 to April 15. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 will begin with language papers on the first day, and conclude with Social Science. Students can download the Karnataka SSLC datesheet 2023 at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. 

    Tweet Regarding Karnataka SSLC Final Time Table 2023 

    Education Minister BC Nagesh tweeted, - "The final time table of SSLC Mains exam to be held in March-April 2023 has been published. The exam will be held from March 31 to April 15." Check tweet below -  

    Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2023  

    Date

    Subjects

    Time

    March 31, 2023

    First language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit

    10:30 am to 1:45 pm

    April 4, 2023

    Mathematics, Sociology

    10:30 am to 1:45 pm

    April 6, 2023

    Second language (English, Kannada)

    10:30 am to 1:45 pm

    April 8, 2023

    Elements of Electrical Engineering - IV, Elements of Mechanical or Electrical Engineering - II, Elements of Mechanical Engineering – IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics

    10:30 am to 1:45 pm

    April 10, 2023

    Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

    10:30 am to 1:45 pm

    April 12, 2023

    "Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, TuluNSQF Subjects"

    10:30 am to 1:45 pm

    April 15, 2023

    Social Science

    10:30 am to 1:45 pm

    How To Download Karnataka SSLC Datesheet 2023? 

    To download the KSEEB class 10th datesheet 2023, students will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download the Karnataka SSLC timetable 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website KSEEB SSLC - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, look for the link SSLC date sheet. 
    • 3rd Step - Click on the SSLC exam time table 2023 Link.
    • 4th Step - A pdf file will appear on the screen with Karnataka board exam 2023 class 10 exam dates. 
    • 5th Step - Download and keep it safe for further references.

