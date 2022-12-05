Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): Check KSEEB 10th Date Sheet Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the e Karnataka SSLC exam dates 2023 today - December 6. The School Education Minister, B C Nagesh, informed on social media that Karnataka final time table of SSLC Mains exam has been released.

According to the Karnataka SSLC datesheet 2023, the exams will be conducted from March 31 to April 15. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 will begin with language papers on the first day, and conclude with Social Science. Students can download the Karnataka SSLC datesheet 2023 at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Tweet Regarding Karnataka SSLC Final Time Table 2023

Education Minister BC Nagesh tweeted, - "The final time table of SSLC Mains exam to be held in March-April 2023 has been published. The exam will be held from March 31 to April 15." Check tweet below -

Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2023

Date Subjects Time March 31, 2023 First language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit 10:30 am to 1:45 pm April 4, 2023 Mathematics, Sociology 10:30 am to 1:45 pm April 6, 2023 Second language (English, Kannada) 10:30 am to 1:45 pm April 8, 2023 Elements of Electrical Engineering - IV, Elements of Mechanical or Electrical Engineering - II, Elements of Mechanical Engineering – IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics 10:30 am to 1:45 pm April 10, 2023 Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music 10:30 am to 1:45 pm April 12, 2023 "Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, TuluNSQF Subjects" 10:30 am to 1:45 pm April 15, 2023 Social Science 10:30 am to 1:45 pm

How To Download Karnataka SSLC Datesheet 2023?

To download the KSEEB class 10th datesheet 2023, students will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download the Karnataka SSLC timetable 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website KSEEB SSLC - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, look for the link SSLC date sheet.

3rd Step - Click on the SSLC exam time table 2023 Link.

4th Step - A pdf file will appear on the screen with Karnataka board exam 2023 class 10 exam dates.

5th Step - Download and keep it safe for further references.

