Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Date Revised for Round 2, Check New Schedule Here

Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 counselling round 2 dates. Candidates can check the official notice regarding the extension of Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 counselling for round 2 at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the revised dates, the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 seat allotment result for round 2 will be announced on February 20, 2023 after 4 PM.

Further, candidates will be able to pay the fees for Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 counselling for round 2 from February 21 to 22, 2023. All the candidates who will be allotted seats through Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 counselling round 2 will be eligible to get admission into Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy in Karnataka.

Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Date for Round 2

Events Dates (Revised) Karnataka UG AYUSH Option Entry February 20, 2023 (by 10 AM) Karnataka UG AYUSH seat allotment result February 20, 2023 (after 4 PM) Date for payment of fees February 21 to 22, 2023 Last date for reporting to allotted colleges February 23, 2023 (before 5.30 PM)

How To Enter Options for Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Round 2?

Candidates can enter their options for Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling round 2 in online mode. Earlier, it was scheduled that the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2nd round counselling window will close today - February 16, 2023. However, it has been extended till Feb 20. Go through the steps to know how to enter options -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Admission tab.

3rd Step - Now, find the UG AYUSH 2022 Second Round Option Entry link.

4th Step - The UG AYUSH 2022 Option Entry for AYUSH Course (ROUND-2) will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Enter the CET number in the login window.

7th Step - Enter the options and save the changes.

