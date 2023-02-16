Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Date Revised for Round 2, Check New Schedule Here

Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 counselling round 2 dates. Candidates can check the official notice regarding the extension of Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 counselling for round 2 at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the revised dates, the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 seat allotment result for round 2 will be announced on February 20, 2023 after 4 PM.
Further, candidates will be able to pay the fees for Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 counselling for round 2 from February 21 to 22, 2023. All the candidates who will be allotted seats through Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 counselling round 2 will be eligible to get admission into Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy in Karnataka.
Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Option Entry Link - Direct Link (Available Now)
Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Date for Round 2
|
Events
|
Dates (Revised)
|
Karnataka UG AYUSH Option Entry
|
February 20, 2023 (by 10 AM)
|
Karnataka UG AYUSH seat allotment result
|
February 20, 2023 (after 4 PM)
|
Date for payment of fees
|
February 21 to 22, 2023
|
Last date for reporting to allotted colleges
|
February 23, 2023 (before 5.30 PM)
How To Enter Options for Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Round 2?
Candidates can enter their options for Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling round 2 in online mode. Earlier, it was scheduled that the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2nd round counselling window will close today - February 16, 2023. However, it has been extended till Feb 20. Go through the steps to know how to enter options -
- 1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.
- 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Admission tab.
- 3rd Step - Now, find the UG AYUSH 2022 Second Round Option Entry link.
- 4th Step - The UG AYUSH 2022 Option Entry for AYUSH Course (ROUND-2) will appear on the screen.
- 6th Step - Enter the CET number in the login window.
- 7th Step - Enter the options and save the changes.
Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 6 Seats For Special Mop-Up Round, Check Details HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES