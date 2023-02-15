NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 6 Seats For Special Mop-Up Round, Check Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 6 seats for NEET SS mop-up round 2022, as per Supreme court orders. The Bench has directed MCC, and DGHS to include 6 seats resigned by the petitioners in NEET SS mop-up round 2022-23. Further, DGHS will not entertain any other request by college or NEET SS candidates for the inclusion of seats.
Apart from this, MCC has also removed one seat after receiving information from NU Trust Hospital, Bangalore of DNBSS Genito Urinary Surgery (Urology) under the All India Quota (AIQ) category from the NEET SS 2022 mop-up round. Therefore, the MCC of DGHS has withdrawn the seat from the seat matrix of the NEET SS 2022 special mop-up round.
MCC Adds 6 Seats For NEET SS 2022 Special Mop-Up Round
MCC has added six seats to the seat matrix yesterday as per Supreme Court's order. Candidates can check below the table to know the added seats in NEET SS mop-up round -
|
College code
|
College names
|
Subject
|
900294
|
Care hospital Road No.1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500034
|
DNBSS- Endocrinology
|
900377
|
Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical
college, Salem Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam
Medical College, Tamil Nadu - 636030
|
M.ch. Plastic & Reconstructive
surgery
|
900375
|
Government Medical college,
Thiruvananthapuram Office of Principal, Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - 695011
|
D.M. Cardiology
|
900445
|
KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle,
Mangalore, Karnataka - 575001
|
DNBSS- Gastroenterology
|
900518
|
National Institute of medical
sciences & research, Nims University Rajasthan
|
M.ch reproductive medicine &
surgery
|
900435
|
Karnataka Institute of medical
Sciences, Karnataka Institute Of Medical
Sciences Vidyanagar Karnataka - 580021
|
D.M. Cardiology
MCC Removes 1 Seat For NEET SS 2022 Special Mop-Up Round
The Medical Counseling Committee has received information from below mentioned institute to remove the following seats from the seat matrix of the Special Mop-Up Round of NEET SS Counseling 2022-23. Check the table below -
|
Code
|
Institute
|
Subject
|
Quota
|
Seats (Category-Wise)
|
900531
|
NU Trust Hospital,
Bangalore
|
DNBSS Genito
Urinary Surgery
(Urology)
|
All India
Quota
|
Open Category
