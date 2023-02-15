    NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 6 Seats For Special Mop-Up Round, Check Details Here

    NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC has added six seats and removed one seat from the NEET SS mop-up round 2022. The eligible candidates for NEET SS mop-up round 2022 may opt for these seats. Check the NEET SS added seats here. 

    Updated: Feb 15, 2023 17:24 IST
    NEET SS Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 6 seats for NEET SS mop-up round 2022, as per Supreme court orders. The Bench has directed MCC, and DGHS to include 6 seats resigned by the petitioners in NEET SS mop-up round 2022-23. Further, DGHS will not entertain any other request by college or NEET SS candidates for the inclusion of seats. 

    Apart from this, MCC has also removed one seat after receiving information from NU Trust Hospital, Bangalore of DNBSS Genito Urinary Surgery (Urology) under the All India Quota (AIQ) category from the NEET SS 2022 mop-up round. Therefore, the MCC of DGHS has withdrawn the seat from the seat matrix of the NEET SS 2022 special mop-up round.

    MCC Adds 6 Seats For NEET SS 2022 Special Mop-Up Round

    MCC has added six seats to the seat matrix yesterday as per Supreme Court's order. Candidates can check below the table to know the added seats in NEET SS mop-up round - 

    College code 

    College names

    Subject

    900294

    Care hospital Road No.1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500034

    DNBSS- Endocrinology

    900377

    Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical

    college, Salem Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam

    Medical College, Tamil Nadu - 636030

    M.ch. Plastic & Reconstructive

    surgery

    900375

    Government Medical college,

    Thiruvananthapuram  Office of Principal, Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - 695011

    D.M. Cardiology

    900445

    KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle,

    Mangalore, Karnataka - 575001

    DNBSS- Gastroenterology

    900518

    National Institute of medical

    sciences & research, Nims University Rajasthan

    M.ch reproductive medicine &

    surgery

    900435

    Karnataka Institute of medical

    Sciences, Karnataka Institute Of Medical

    Sciences Vidyanagar Karnataka - 580021

    D.M. Cardiology

    MCC Removes 1 Seat For NEET SS 2022 Special Mop-Up Round 

    The Medical Counseling Committee has received information from below mentioned institute to remove the following seats from the seat matrix of the Special Mop-Up Round of NEET SS Counseling 2022-23. Check the table below - 

    Code

    Institute

    Subject

    Quota

    Seats (Category-Wise)

    900531

    NU Trust Hospital,

    Bangalore

    DNBSS Genito

    Urinary Surgery

    (Urology)

    All India

    Quota

    Open Category

