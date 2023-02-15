Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling Final Round Option Entry Link Close Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the Karnataka UGNEET, UGAYUSH final round option entry process tomorrow. According to the official schedule, the AYUSH option entry window will close at 1 PM tomorrow. Students eligible to apply for the mop-up round can visit the official website and complete the process through the link given.

Karnataka Examination Authority began the final round option entry process on February 14, 2023. When entering the options for the final round, candidates are required to enter the choice of college and course as per their order of preference. After completing the final round option entry process, KEA will be releasing the final seat allotment result.

Karnataka UG AYUSH final round counselling link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the UG AYUSH option entry process through the link provided here.

Karnataka UG AYUSH Option Entry - Click Here

Steps to Complete Karnataka UG AYUSH Option Entry Process

Karnataka UG AYUSH Option Entry process is conducted online. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the UG AYUSH option entry process.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority website

Step 2: Click on the UG AYUSH counselling link

Step 3: Enter the CET Number in the option entry link

Step 4: Enter the options in the order of preference

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

Karnataka UG AYUSH Allotment Result

The Karnataka AYUSH final round allotment result will be released tomorrow - February 16, 2023. The allotment result will be released by 8 PM. Candidates who have completed the Karnataka AYUSH option entry process will be allotted seats in the various colleges based on the order of preference.

Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2023: Registration Starts Today at comedk.org, Check Exam Schedule, How to Apply Here