Karnataka UGCET 2023 Special Round Admission Order Out, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka UGCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admission order for the Karnataka UGCET special round 2023 today: October 30, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the special round counselling can check and download their admission order through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

To download the UGCET admission order 2023 for special round counselling, candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as the CET number and security code in the login window. They can also click on the direct link mentioned below to get their admission order online.

Karnataka UGCET Special Round 2023 Admission Order - Direct Link (Click Here)

Login details required to download KEA UGCET admission order 2023

Candidates need to fill out the below-mentioned details in the login window to get their admission orders.

CET number

Security captcha code

How to download the Karnataka UGCET Special Round 2023 Admission Order online?

Registered candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download the Karnataka UGCET special round admission order 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the UGCET special round admission order available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details as asked

Step 5: The admission orders will appear in the new window

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

