Karnataka UGNEET 2023 Dental Stray Round Seat Allotment List Out, Get PDF Here

Karnataka UGNEET Dental Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allocation results for the Karnataka UGNEET Dental stray vacancy round 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have registered for medical counselling can check their seat allotment status through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Medical aspirants can click on the direct link provided below to download their seat allotment results for Karnataka UGNEET Dental stray round counselling 2023.

Karnataka UGNEET Dental Stray Round 2023 Seat Allotment List - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the UGNEET Stray vacancy round Dental Seat allotment result 2023

After downloading the seat allotment results, candidates are advised to check the below-mentioned details provided on it carefully.

All India Rank

College type

Name of the medical college allotted

Course name

Allotted category

Course fees

How to download Karnataka UGNEET 2023 Dental stray round seat allotment result?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download their Karnataka UGNEET stray round seat allotment result 2023 for the Dental course in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in,

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Karnataka UGNEET stray round seat allotment result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: The seat allotment results will appear in the new pdf

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download the result for future reference

