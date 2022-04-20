KCET 2022 Exam Pattern Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Number of Questions, Marking Scheme Here

KCET 2022: As per the recent updates, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 exam pattern. Candidates willing to appear for the entrance test can check the KCET exam pattern at kea.kar.nic.in. The paper pattern will include details about the question paper, exam duration, questions type and marking scheme.

Hence, candidates appearing in KCET 2022 must be aware of the exam pattern. Along with this syllabus is equally important for preparation. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be conducted on 16th, 17th and 18th June 2022 in pen and paper-based mode.

KCET Exam Pattern 2022

As per the released exam pattern of KCET, the questions will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Each question will carry one mark and the paper will be of 60 marks. Check below the table for detailed information -

Particulars Details Name of exam KCET Subjects Physics Chemistry Mathematics/Biology Exam timings 1 hour 20 minutes Medium of paper English or Kannada Type of question MCQs - Multiple Choice Questions Total number of questions Physics - 60 Chemistry - 60 Mathematics/Biology - 60 (each) Negative marking No

KCET Marking Scheme 2022

As per the marking scheme of Karnataka CET 2022, each correct answer will be given 1 mark and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. The sheet will have four options for all the questions and candidates will have to shade the correct answer. It should be noted that answers once shaded can’t be changed. Therefore, students must be careful while doing the exam.

Also, no marks will be given for multiple answers to a question. The authorities will conduct the exam in three sessions in two days - on the first day, the Mathematics paper will be conducted and on the second day, Physics and Chemistry tests will be held.

KCET Registration 2022

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the application form for registration for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The last date to apply for KCET is 5th May till 11:59 pm whereas the fee can be paid till 6th May. KEA will also activate the application correction link on 7th May. Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their application forms till 10th May at 5:30 pm.

About Karnataka Common Entrance Test

Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts Karnataka Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for admissions to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and Naturopathy & Yoga Professional courses. It is a state-level entrance test conducted as a pen and paper-based test. Qualified candidates will be called up for participating in the counselling process.

