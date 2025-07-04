KCET 2025 Counselling Registration Start Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Check Important Dates Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon announce the KCET 2025 counselling dates. Students who want to take part in the KCET counselling must carefully check their details in the application form. If there are any mistakes, they should edit them before the last date, today, July 4.

After editing, candidates must download the KCET 2025 verification slip, which is needed for certificate verification, option entry, and other steps in the counselling process.

As the KCET counselling is about to begin, candidates are advised to keep all their original and photocopy documents ready to avoid any last-minute stress. KEA will soon release the schedule for Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 of counselling, along with the link for option entry. KEA has already published the KCET 2025 seat matrix and the eligibility list on its official website.