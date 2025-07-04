KCET 2025 Counselling Registration Start Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Check Important Dates Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon announce the KCET 2025 counselling dates. Students who want to take part in the KCET counselling must carefully check their details in the application form. If there are any mistakes, they should edit them before the last date, today, July 4.
After editing, candidates must download the KCET 2025 verification slip, which is needed for certificate verification, option entry, and other steps in the counselling process.
As the KCET counselling is about to begin, candidates are advised to keep all their original and photocopy documents ready to avoid any last-minute stress. KEA will soon release the schedule for Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 of counselling, along with the link for option entry. KEA has already published the KCET 2025 seat matrix and the eligibility list on its official website.
When Will KCET 2025 Counselling Start?
The KCET 2025 counselling will begin soon after the final seat matrix and fee structure are released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). As of now, the exact dates have not been announced. However, candidates can check the expected steps involved in the KCET counselling 2025:
-
Download the verification slip
-
Option entry for eligible candidates
-
First mock allotment result release
-
Option change window after the first mock allotment
-
Second mock allotment result release
-
Option change window after the second mock allotment
-
First round seat allotment announcement
Why does KEA Conduct Mock Allotment before counselling?
KEA conducts the KCET mock allotment rounds for candidates to get an indicative allotment of college/course/stream based on his/her priority as submitted. This gives a clear idea to the candidate to change or retain the entered options. Also, the candidate will get to know what other candidates with low merit are allotted a seat that he/she was eligible for but did not opt for. Thus, candidates will be given one more chance to make changes (reordering or addition) to the priority.
Now that the KCET 2025 dates for counselling are still uncertain, candidates must complete and follow all the stages and instructions that KEA updates on the website. Meanwhile, what you can do is:
-
Be ready with the documents
-
Update your Aadhaar or other government ID
-
Go through the drafted seat matrix and filter your choices
-
Analyse last year’s cutoff trends, as it helps a lot in securing a seat.
-
Keep your priorities clear
-
Don’t restrict yourselves while opting for the KCET colleges and branches.
