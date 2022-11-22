    KCET Admission 2022: UGCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check at kea.kar.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here

    Karnataka UGCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result have been announced online. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the KCET 2022 Allotment result though the link available here.

    Updated: Nov 22, 2022 13:02 IST
    KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment
    KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment

    KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment: KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have qualified the KCET 2022 exams and applied for the Round 2 allotment results can visit the official website Karnataka Examination Authority to check the allotment result. Students must note that the Karnataka UGCET 2022 Allotment results have been released based on the choices entered by the students in the allotment process. Click on the link given below to check the KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result.

    Students can get the KCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result link on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link for candidates to check the KCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result is also available below.

    KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here

    The KCET 2022 Round 2 allotment results have been released based on the choices entered by students in the allotment choice-filling procedure. Candidates who are allotted seats in the KCET Round 2 allotment can report to the allotted colleges and complete the further admission procedure. 

    How to check the KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result

    The Karnataka CET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result will be announced on the official website today. To check the KCET 2022 Round 2 candidates can follow the steps provided here.

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka CET- KEA official website

    Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment link

    Step 3: Enter the UGCET 2022 Number in the link given

    Step 4: Download the KCET 2022 2nd Allotment Result for further reference

    As per the schedule available, candidates can download their allotment letter from November 23 to 25, 2022, and report to the allotted colleges by November 26, 2022.

    Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 Soon at kea.kar.nic.in, Know Steps To Download OMR Sheet Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories