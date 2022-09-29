KCET Result 2022: Revised Rank List to be released on October 1, Check details here

KCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority will be announcing the KCET 2022 Revised Results on October 1, 2022. Students who have appeared for KCET 2022 exams can check the exam results through the link which will be available on the official website. The KCET 2022 Results have been revised based on the suggestions given by a committee headed by Dr. B Thimme Gowda, Vice Chairman, Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

Karnataka High Court on September 23, 2022, directed the authorities of KEA to go ahead with the KCET 2022 Ranking based on the formula of an average dedication of six marks in each subject from Karnataka 2nd PUC Markss of the 2020-21 year students so that the CET Ranking this year will be normalized with the 2021-22 batch of 2nd PUC students.

Formula for marking students

Two sets of solutions were brought up by the committee based on complex calculations but suggested deducting an average of 6 marks from the 2020-21 students instead. As per media reports, the committee suggested that the qualifying marks of 2021 PUC batch students will be deducted by an average of 6 marks in Physics, 5 in Chemistry, and 7 in Maths which is a total of 6 marks for 100 qualifying marks.

Notification for 2020-21 2nd PUC Students

KEA had earlier issued a note that this year's second PUC students of 2020-21 will not be considered for CET ranking and only the CET marks were being considered. The students from 2021-22 were ranked on the regular 50:50 ratio of entrance and 2nd PUC Marks. Since the 2nd PUC marks of the students of 2020-21 were based on internal marks KEA had adopted the policy. However, many students who reappeared for CET exams from the 2020-21 batch challenged the notice issued.

The KCET 2022 Scorecard will include the details of the students, examination details, subjects appeared for, marks secured in each subject, qualifying status, and overall marks obtained. Approximately 2 Lakh students appeared for the KCET 2022 exams which were held on June 16 and 18, 2022.

