KEAM 2022 Exam Postponed, to be held on 3rd July, Check Revised Exam Schedule Here

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has changed the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance examination dates. As per the revised schedule released, the KEAM 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for June 26, 2022. The reason for the postponement of the KEAM 2022 exam dates is the JEE Main exams which are scheduled in two sessions from June 20 to 29, 2022, and July 21 to 30, 2022.

Students who wish to take the KEAM 2022 exams can apply for the same through the link available on the official website. The last date for students to complete the KEAM 2022 applications is April 30, 2022.

The KEAM 2022 applications are available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The direct link for candidates to complete the KEAM 2022 applications is also provided below.

The KEAM 2022 Registration link is available on the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examination. To complete the KEAM 2022 applications, students are required to first visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link after which they will be able to complete the KEAM 2022 application form and submit the application fee.

Step 1: Visit the CEE-KEAM 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2022 Candidate portal

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter all required details

Step 4: Login to complete the KEAM 2022 application form

Step 5: Submit the KEAM 2022 Application fee and click on the final submission

Candidates can keep visiting the official website to get more details on the KEAM 2022 examinations.

