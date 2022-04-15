JEE Advanced 2022 Date Revised: IIT JEE Entrance Test to be held on 28th August, Check Complete Schedule Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Date Revised: As expected, JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date has been revised by the exam conducting authority IIT Bombay. JEE Advanced, which is the IIT JEE 2022 Entrance Test will now be held on 28th August 2022 as per the revised schedule. The deferment of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam date was expected as the JEE Main 2022 which is the preliminary screening test for the same has been postponed. Candidates can check the complete revised schedule for JEE Advanced 2022 online by logging onto the exam portal – jeeadv.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the same is also provided below as well:

The #JEEAdvanced 2022 exam is now scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 Revised Schedule – Direct Link (Available Now)

JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates

As per the schedule released by IIT Bombay, the institute in charge of holding the IIT JEE 2022 Exam, the registration for the entrance test will begin on 7th August 2022 and continue until 11th August 2022. Thereafter, the institute will release the JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards on 23rd August and the exam will be held on 28th August 2022. Tentatively, aspirants can expect the JEE Advanced Result 2022 to be declared by 11th September 2022.

Event Date / Deadline Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 Sunday, 7 August, 2022 Last date to fill form Thursday, 11 August, 2022 Last date to pay fee Friday, 12 August, 2022 Admit Card Download Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 Exam Date Sunday, 28 August, 2022 Release of Provisional Answer Key Thursday, 1 September, 2022 Final Answer Key Sunday, 11 September, 2022 JEE Advanced 2022 Result Sunday, 11 September, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Delayed due to JEE Main Postponement

As per the earlier timeline provided by IIT Bombay, the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 exam was to be held on 3rd July 2022. However, the same has been postponed now as JEE Main 2022 2nd Session, which is the preliminary screening test for IIT JEE 2022 exam, has been postponed by NTA. But with the revised schedule for JEE Advanced 2022 released and the exam date out, it would be easier for the aspirants to start preparing for the same in a more structured manner. Candidates should note that JEE Advanced 2022 will be held in CBT – Computer-based mode at 209 designated exam centres across India.

