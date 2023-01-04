KEAM 2023: CEE To Release Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Entrance Exam Date Soon

KEAM 2023: As per the recent updates, the Commission of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala is expected to release the exam date of Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical soon. Along with the KEAM exam dates 2023, the officials will also release the notification that will have all the exam related information. Once the official notification is released, students can check KEAM exam date 2023 at the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Based on previous trends, it is expected that the KEAM registration 2023 will start in February 2023. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Once the KEAM exam date 2023 releases, the same will be updated on this page as well.

KEAM Exam Date 2023

Going as per past trends and media reports, the KEAM 2023 exam is expected to be conducted in the last week of April 2023. CEE Kerala will confirm the date soon for the KEAM exam. However, now that the JEE dates have also been announced, it is expected that KEAM 2023 will be conducted after the second session of the JEE Main exam.

KEAM 2023 Application Form

CEE Kerala will soon release the KEAM 2023 application form in online mode. Candidates will be able to fill up the KEAM form at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2023 application process comprises registration, filling application form, uploading documents and payment of fee. The authorities will also provide the KEAM correction facility and course addition facility at the official website.

About KEAM

Commissioner Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala conducts the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam every year for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture courses. As per last year's KEAM exam is conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes and consists of Multiple Choice Questions. KEAM exam 2022 paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts morning and afternoon. After the declaration of the KEAM result, the counselling process takes place where students will be allotted colleges based on their KEAM score 2022.

