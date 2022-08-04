KEAM Result 2022 (Declared): Check KEAM 2022 Results for Engineering, Pharmacy courses at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Result 2022 (Declared): Finally, KEAM 2022 Results have been declared today - 4th August 2022, Thursday. The latest update coming from the CEE Kerala office has confirmed that the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM 2022 result has been announced for Engineering and Pharmacy stream candidates. Candidates who have appeared for the KEAM 2022 State-level entrance exam can now check their individual results online by visiting the website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the Kerala KEAM 2022 Results has also been placed below, using which result scorecard can be downloaded by the candidates.

KEAM Profile Verification Window Reopened

Along with declaring KEAM 2022 Result for Engineering and Pharmacy courses, the exam authority has also reopened the window for KEAM Profile verification on the official website. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has enabled the option to verify the candidate’s profile for KEAM 2022 Results only until 10th August 2022. During the KEAM Profile Verification Window, candidates are allowed to change and edit their personal details, Photo, Signature, Nativity, reservation, NRI status and other details. Candidates need to log onto the official website and click on the Memo Details Link provided on the home page to edit the KEAM Profile 2022.

How to check KEAM Result 2022 for Engineering, Pharmacy Streams online?

To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of checking KEAM 2022 Results for the Engineering and Pharmacy streams, the exam authority has declared the results online on the official website. To check KEAM 2022 Results, candidates need to log onto the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. After reaching the CEE Kerala Homepage, candidates need to locate the Candidate's login tab and click on it. In the next step, candidates should enter their login credentials i.e., application number and password along with the access code. After submitting these details, KEAM 2022 Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen. From here, candidates can download a softcopy PDF of the document or take printout of the same for future reference.

