KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022 Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Download Link Here

KEAM 2022: As per the recent updates, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) trial allotment list 2022 for phase 1 in online mode. Candidates who have registered for admissions can check the KEAM trial allotment list and their status at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Also, to download the last rank KEAM trial allotment list, candidates are not required to use any login credentials. KEAM 2022 trial allotment has been released in the form of pdf. The last rank - trial allotment will be given the rank of the candidate and not the position in the category list.

How To Download KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022?

Candidates can check their trail seat allotment list of KEAM to get an idea of the seat allotted to them. To download the allotment list, they will have to visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Further, on the homepage click on KEAM 2022. On the new page, candidates will have to go to the left-hand side tab and click on - Last Rank - Trial Allotment. A pdf file will appear on the screen. Go through it and download the same.

Candidates must note that the KEAM final allotment results for phase 1 are expected to be released on 21st September 2022. Candidates have to fill in the choices of course and college that they want to join (if allotted). As per an official statement - "If the candidate fails to remit fee/join the college, he/she will lose the allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs."

KEAM Allotment List 2022

Also, only those candidates who have cleared the KEAM 2022 will be allotted seats to the various courses and colleges as per their choice under the Engineering/ Architecture/ Pharmacy/Medical streams in Kerala, based on the options submitted by the candidates via the Centralised Allotment Process.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022

Earlier, KEAM result was announced on 4th August 2022. As per the statistics available, a total of 77,005 candidates have appeared for the entrance exam out of which 58,570 have qualified. The exam was conducted at various centres across Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai on 4th July 2022.