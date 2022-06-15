Kerala SSLC Result 2022 (Declared): 99.26% Students Pass, Get List of Websites for Kerala 10th Result Here

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 District-Wise Statistics

Students can check below the district-wise stats image here -

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Live Now)

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Link Activated

Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the Kerala SSLC Results 2022. The Minister has announced the results in a press conference conducted at the secretariat. Students can check their results now, the link has been activated. They can check their Kaerala SSLC result at result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. District with highest pass percentage is Kannur with 99.76% while the district with the lowest pass percentage is Wayanad with 98.07%.

Updated as on 15th June 2022 at 4.03 PM

99.26 percent Students pass in Kerala SSLC exam 2022

Kerala SSLC Results 2022 have been announced by the Education Minister. Board has recorded a total pass percentage of 99.26%. A total of 44363 students have secured an All A+. The District with the highest pass percentage is Kannur and Lowest is Wayanad. Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 in a press conference.

Updated as on 15th June 2022 at 3.11 PM

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Announced

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan of Public Examinations has released the SSLC result in the press meet. As per the updates, the result link will be activated soon. The Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be released online on the board’s official website - keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Students can check the Kerala Board SSLC result 2022 using their roll number and DOB. According to data provided by board officials, roughly 4.27 Lakh students appeared for the class 10 Kerala Board examinations.

Updated as on 15th June 2022 at 3.05 PM

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Shortly

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan of Public Examinations will announce the Kerala Class 10 result 2022 shortly. The Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be released online on the board’s official website - keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Students can check the Kerala Board SSLC result 2022 using their roll number and DOB. The board will announce the result in the press conference that will start at 3 PM. After that, the SSLC result 2022 Kerala pareeksha bhavan will be announced online.

Updated as on 15th June 2022 at 2.57 PM

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022, Kerala Board 10th Result Link: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/class 10 today on 15th June 2022. The state’s Education Minister V Sivankutty will get their Kerala 10th results on the official website. Once announced, students can check Kerala SSLC result 2022 on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan - results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. Students will have to use their roll number and date of birth in the login window.

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check their Kerala Board SSLC result via SMS or a mobile app named - Saphalam. Students can login to the app and use the registration details to get the Kerala SSLC Results 2022. This year a total of 4,26,999 students in the regular category and 408 students in the private category registered for the exam.

Check List of Websites to Get Kerala Board 10th Result Link

Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between 31st March to 29th April in offline mode. Once announced, students can check Kerala SSLC results 2022 on the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and other websites using roll number and date of birth. Students can check Kerala SSLC result 2022 on the below-mentioned websites -

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

sietkerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

Check latest Updates on Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Here

What Are The Alternatives Ways To Check Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022?

To get Kerala Board Class 10 result through the official websites, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Apart from the official website the Kerala 10th SSLC result 2022 will be available through SMS and mobile app.

How To Check Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Via SMS?

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty recently announced at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that the result of class 10 would be declared today on 15 June. Students can check their result via SMS as well. To get the SSLC result 2022 via SMS, the students need to type ‘KERALA10 <registration number> and send it to 56263.

How To Check Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Via Mobile App?

As per reports, the Kerala 10th board results will also be available on a mobile app named - Saphlam app. Students can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store. After downloading the Kerala mobile app, students need to login to the app and use the registration details to get the Kerala SSLC Results 2022.

Kerala Board SSLC Statistics

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.47 percent. A total number of 4,22,226 students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations out of which 1,21,318 students secured first position in all the subjects.

