Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022: Know Where When and How to check Kerala Class 10 Result Link Here

Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be announcing the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 today. The results of class 10 students will be announced by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. Students who have appeared for the Kerala SSLC Examinations can visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to check the examination results.

According to data provided by the Kerala state board officials, approximately 4,26,999 students appeared for the exams under the regular category and 408 students appeared for the exams under the Private category. The Kerala SSLC Exams were conducted across 2,961exam centres.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be announcing the SSLC Results on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Students can also check below the list of websites, schedule of release of results and the steps to check the results below.

Kerala SSLC Results 2022 - Direct Link Available Soon

Where to check Kerala SSLC Results 2022

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be announcing the class 10 Kerala SSLC Results 2022 on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the Kerala SSLC Examinations can check here the list of websites to check the SSLC Results 2022.

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

sietkerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

When to check Kerala SSLC Results 2022

According to the details available, the Kerala Education Minister will be announcing the class 10 SSLC Results 2022 by 3 PM at PRD chamber. Students will be able to check the results through the list of websites provided by the board officials. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this space for regular updates on Kerala SSLC Results 2022.

How to check Kerala SSLC Results 2022

Kerala Board class 10 SSLC Results 2022 will be declared by the board officials in the online mode after an official Press Meet. The results will be announced by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. Candidates can check below the steps to check the Kerala SSLC Results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan

Step 2: Click on the SSLC Result link available

Step 3: Enter the SSLC Roll number in the result link given

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 for further reference

