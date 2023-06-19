Kerala KEAM 2023 Rank List Released, Check Engineering Toppers and Statistics Here

KEAM 2023: The Commissioner of Examination (CEE), Kerala has issued the engineering rank list for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) exam today, June 19, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the engineering exam can check and download the KEAM rank list 2023 by entering the required details in the candidate’s portal on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

The examination authority released the KEAM 2023 result on May 31. Along with the announcement of the rank list, the CEE has also issued the answer key of KEAM on its official website. As per the released data, Sanjay P Mallar has secured the first rank in the engineering exam with 583.6440 marks whereas Ashik Stenny obtained the second position in the Kerala KEAM exam 2023.

KEAM 2023 Top 10 Rank Holders

Candidates can check the top 10 rank holders of the KEAM engineering exam in the table below:

Rank Toppers 1 Sanjay P Mallar 2 Ashik Stenny 3 Fredie George Robin 4 Ajoy Mathew 5 Sayooj P 6 Abhinav I S 7 Siddharth S George 8 Praful Kesavadas 9 Sivaroop J 10 Aarya Rajani Krishna

KEAM Result Statistics 2023

Candidates can check the result statistics of the KEAM 2023 in the table given below:

Particulars Girls Boys Total Candidates appeared 37,300 43,699 80,999 Qualified candidates 26,653 27,426 54,079 Included in the Rank List 24,325 25,346 49,671

How to check the KEAM rank list 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check KEAM rank list online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEAM - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the KEAM candidate portal link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required details and click on the result and topper section to get the KEAM rank list 2023

