Kerala NMMS Result 2022 OUT, Check at nmmse.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NMMS Result 2022: Kerala National Means cum Merit Scholarship Result 2022 is now available on the official website of Kerala NMMSE. Candidates who have appeared for the scholarship exams can now check the result through the link available on the official website.

To check the Kerala NMMS Result 2022, students must visit the official website and enter the roll number and date of birth in the result link available. The Kerala NMMS Result 2022 will contain the qualifying status and the marks obtained by the students.

The Kerala NMMS Result 2022 is available on the official website - nmmse.kerala.gov.in. Students can also click on the direct link given here to check the Kerala NMMS Result 2022.

Kerala NMMS Result 2022 - Click Here

How to check Kerala NMMS Result 2022?

The direct link for students to check the scholarship result is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the Kerala NMMS Result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Kerala NMMS official website

Step 2: Click on the Result section on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and Date of Birth in the link provided

Step 4: The scholarship result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Kerala NMMS Scholarship 2022 Result for further reference

What is the Kerala NMMS Exam 2022 Qualifying Marks?

The qualifying marks vary as per the category of the students. According to the details provided, students from the General category who have appeared for the MAT and SAT papers are required to secure a minimum of 40% in the exams while students from the Reserved category need to secure a minimum of 32% in the exams.

Also Read: MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link to Download Here