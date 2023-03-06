Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 To Begin on March 9, Know Timings Here

Kerala SSLC Exam 2023: As per the schedule, Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC 2023 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2023. According to Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, the exam preparations are done and examination centers have been set up. This year, a total of 4,19,362 regular students and 192 private students will appear for Kerala SSLC 2023 Exam.

The education minister further informed, "Validation of answer sheets of the SSLC examination will start from April 3, 2023, in 70 camps. Arrangements have been made to complete the process by April 26 while the service of more than 18,000 teachers is required for this. Parallel to the evaluation camps, the tabulation activities will start on April 5. The government is planning to announce the results by the second week of May 2023."

Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 Timings

According to the schedule, Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 will be held in a single shift starting from 9.30 onwards. However, they can check the exact timings on the SSLC 2023 Hall ticket. Candidates appearing for the exam must note that they are required to carry the admit card to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside.

The Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 will be held between March 9 and 29, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire Kerala SSLC Timetable 2023 on the official website i.e. pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC 2023 Model Question Paper

The authorities will commence the Class 10th exam on March 9, 2023. Examinees must utilize the remaining time in solving Model Question Papers to score well in the upcoming exams. They can access the Kerala SSLC 2023 Model Question Paper on the official website.

Moreover, examinees can also refer to the question papers of previous years to get an understanding of the forthcoming exams.

Also Read: ICSE Exam 2023: Class 10 History and Civics Exam Today, Check Exam Guidelines Here