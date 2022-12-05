Kerala SSLC Time Table 2023: Pareeksha Bhavan Announces Class 10 Exam Schedule

Kerala SSLC Exam 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Kerala SSLC Exam Time Table 2023. Earlier the board had released the dates of the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exam 2023. Candidates appearing for the Class 10 Exams 2023 can now visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to download the SSLC Time Table.

According to the Kerala SSLC Dates announced, the Class 10 Examinations will be conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023. The first examination of the Kerala Board Class 10 Students will be First Language Paper Part 1: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Urdu/Gujarati/Additional English/Additional Hindi/ Sanskrit (academic)/ Sanskrit Oriental/Arabic (academic)/Arabic Oriental and the exams will conclude with First Language Part 2: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Special English/Fisheries Science/Arabic Oriental second paper/Sanskrit Oriental second paper.

Kerala SSLC Time Table 2023 - Click Here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also be conducting Mock Exams for the class 10 students. The Kerala SSLC Mock Exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 3, 2023. The Mock Exams will help candidates taking the board exams to understand how the exams are conducted and what to expect on the day of the exams. The Kerala SSLC Mock Exams will be similar to that the board examinations and will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes hours similar to the board exam.

Candidates appearing for the Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 can check the complete timetable of the examination here.

Kerala SSLC Time Table 2023: Exam Dates

Date Subject Timing March 9, 2023 First Language, Part 1: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Urdu/Gujarati/Additional English/Additional Hindi/ Sanskrit (academic)/ Sanskrit Oriental/Arabic (academic)/Arabic Oriental 9:30 am to 11:15 am March 13, 2023 Second language: English 9.30 am to 12:15 pm March 15, 2023 Third language: Hindi/General knowledge 9:30 am to 11:15 am March 17, 2023 Chemistry 9:30 am to 11:15 am March 20, 2023 Social Science 9.30 am to 12:15 pm March 22, 2023 Biology 9:30 am to 11:15 am March 24, 2023 Physics 9:30 am to 11:15 am March 27, 2023 Mathematics 9.30 am to 12:15 pm March 29, 2023 First Language, Part 2: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Special English/Fisheries Science/Arabic Oriental second paper/Sanskrit Oriental second paper 9:30 am to 11:15 am



