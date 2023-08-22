KMAT Karnataka Exam Date 2023 announced, apply till Sept 30 at kmatindia.com

  1. Home
KMAT 2023: KPPGCA has announced the exam date of Karnataka KMAT today. Along with this, the registration date has also been extended. Now, candidates can register for KMAT Karnataka online till September 30, 2023 at kmatindia.com. Check exam date here 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 22, 2023 13:26 IST
KMAT 2023: Karnataka Post Graduate Private Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has released the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) exam date. As per the released schedule, the entrance exam will be conducted this year on October 8, 2023. Apart from this, KPPGCA has also extended the date to register for KMAT 2023. 

Candidates can register for Karnataka KMAT till September 30, 2023 online. They can fill up the application form at the official website: kmatindia.com. KMAT is conducted for admission to more than 189 institutes offering MBA and MCA courses in Karnataka. Candidates securing equal to or more than the KMAT exam cutoff will further be called for the selection procedure. 

KMAT Karnataka Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Karnataka KMAT Dates 2023

The exam date has been announced and the KMAT registration date has been extended. Candidates can check the table to know important dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to register for KMAT 

September 30, 2023

Karnataka KMAT 

October 8, 2023

How to apply for KMAT Karnataka 2023? 

KPPGCA started the registration process of KMAT in online mode on June 30. Candidates who are yet to apply can go through the steps to know how to fill the KMAT Karnataka application form 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: kmatindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, on the right hand side, click on KMAT 2023 application apply now 

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details 

Step 5: Now, login and fill up the application form 

Step 6: Upload the documents and pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit and take a printout for future references 

KMAT 2023 Highlights

Candidates can go through the table to know the overview of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test: 

Overview 

Particulars 

Full Exam Name

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test

Exam Name

KMAT

Conducting Body

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year

Exam Level

State Level Exam

Languages

English

Mode of Application

Online

Application Fee (General)

850 Rs [Online]

Mode of Exam

Online

