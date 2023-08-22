KMAT Karnataka Exam Date 2023 announced, apply till Sept 30 at kmatindia.com

KMAT 2023: Karnataka Post Graduate Private Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) has released the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) exam date. As per the released schedule, the entrance exam will be conducted this year on October 8, 2023. Apart from this, KPPGCA has also extended the date to register for KMAT 2023.

Candidates can register for Karnataka KMAT till September 30, 2023 online. They can fill up the application form at the official website: kmatindia.com. KMAT is conducted for admission to more than 189 institutes offering MBA and MCA courses in Karnataka. Candidates securing equal to or more than the KMAT exam cutoff will further be called for the selection procedure.

Karnataka KMAT Dates 2023

The exam date has been announced and the KMAT registration date has been extended. Candidates can check the table to know important dates:

Events Dates Last date to register for KMAT September 30, 2023 Karnataka KMAT October 8, 2023

How to apply for KMAT Karnataka 2023?

KPPGCA started the registration process of KMAT in online mode on June 30. Candidates who are yet to apply can go through the steps to know how to fill the KMAT Karnataka application form 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kmatindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, on the right hand side, click on KMAT 2023 application apply now

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 5: Now, login and fill up the application form

Step 6: Upload the documents and pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit and take a printout for future references

KMAT 2023 Highlights

Candidates can go through the table to know the overview of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test:

Overview Particulars Full Exam Name Karnataka Management Aptitude Test Exam Name KMAT Conducting Body Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association Frequency of Conduct Once a year Exam Level State Level Exam Languages English Mode of Application Online Application Fee (General) 850 Rs [Online] Mode of Exam Online

