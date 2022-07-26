Lucknow University awarded A++ Grade by NAAC

Lucknow University: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council has graded Lucknow University with A++ grade. As per details provided, NAAC team visited the campus of Lucknow University for a field visit on July 21, 2022 and conducted assessment until July 23, 2022.

After conducting evaluation for 3 days, the university was given an A++ grade for the first time. Officials of the university have stated that this is a big improvement in Lucknow University NAAC grade before this. Until now, the university has only received a B+ grade in the NAAC accreditation.

University of Lucknow accredited A++ with NAAC .

Our sincere gratitude to Her Excellency @GovernorofUp Smt @anandibenpatel for her constant mentorship and congratulations to the entire @lkouniv family. — LU Updates (@luupdates_) July 26, 2022

The university in a tweet put out on its social media platform thanked the Governor of UP Smt. Anandiben Patel for her constant mentorship and also congratulated the university faculty and staff members.

NAAC Accreditation Criteria

Teaching-Learning and Evaluation

Research, Consultancy and Extension

Governance, Leadership and Management

Curricular Aspects

Student Support and Progression

Infrastructure and Learning Resources

Innovations and Best Practices

The university officials have stated that they have been working on the various parameters taken into consideration by the NAAC team since the last 2.5 years to improve their chances. Due to this the NAAC grade of the university improved, creating history. In 2020 the university was awarded grade B.

The NAAC grading team conducted evaluations in every section of the university which incudes the Administrative block, library, hostels and other sections. Lucknow University spokes person Durgesh Srivastava stated that the NAAC Team suggested that a reading room should be constructed in the university library.

The Lucknow University grade was released by the NAAC team and a report was submitted to Lucknow University Vice Chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai. according to reports, the NAAC team also evaluated Lucknow’s National PG College and the grades of the colleges saw a drop and was awarded B++.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Toppers List 2022 (OUT): Boya Haren Satvik Tops, 89.12% Students Pass in Engineering Stream, Know Highlights Here