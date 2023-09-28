Madras University Re-evaluation Result 2023 Out for UG, PG, and Professional Exams at unom.ac.in

Madras University Re-evaluation Result 2023: The University of Madras has declared the re-evaluation results for undergraduate, UG 5th and 6th semester, PG, and Professional exams. Students who appeared in the April exams can check out the results on the official website: unom.ac.in by entering login details.

Apart from this, the examination results for UG 5th, 6th semester, and PG professional exams, and UG degree 1st to 4th semester exams are live now. Students who appeared for these exams can log in to the portal and download their respective marksheets.

UOM Re-evaluation Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

University of Madras Re-evaluation Results 2023 Click Here

How to Check Madras University Re-evaluation Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the following steps to access Madras University Re-evaluation Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website: unom.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the re-evaluation result link from the sidebar

Step 3: Now, key in registration number

Step 4: UNOM Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Keep a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on Madras University Re-evaluation Result 2023

Check out the details that will be mentioned on the mark sheet below:

Student Name

Register Number

Date Of Birth

UG Course Nam

Exam Semester

College Name

Academic Year

Re-evaluated Scores

Qualifying status

University of Madras Results 2023 Overview

University Name Madras University Programme UG, PG, and Professional Result Name UG 5th and 6th, PG and Professional Exam Result Exam Date April, 2023 Result Declaration September 27, 2023 (OUT) Official Website unom.ac.in or exam.unom.ac.in Login Credentials to Access Registration Number

