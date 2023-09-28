Madras University Re-evaluation Result 2023 Out for UG, PG, and Professional Exams at unom.ac.in

Madras University Re-evaluation Result 2023: The University of Madras has declared the re-evaluation results for undergraduate, UG 5th and 6th semester, PG, and Professional exams. Students who appeared in the April exams can check out the results on the official website: unom.ac.in by entering login details.
Apart from this, the examination results for UG 5th, 6th semester, and PG professional exams, and UG degree 1st to 4th semester exams are live now. Students who appeared for these exams can log in to the portal and download their respective marksheets.
UOM Re-evaluation Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is provided below:
|
University of Madras Re-evaluation Results 2023
How to Check Madras University Re-evaluation Result 2023?
Candidates can go through the following steps to access Madras University Re-evaluation Results 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official website: unom.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the re-evaluation result link from the sidebar
Step 3: Now, key in registration number
Step 4: UNOM Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the mark sheet
Step 6: Keep a printout for future reference
Details Mentioned on Madras University Re-evaluation Result 2023
Check out the details that will be mentioned on the mark sheet below:
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Date Of Birth
- UG Course Nam
- Exam Semester
- College Name
- Academic Year
- Re-evaluated Scores
- Qualifying status
University of Madras Results 2023 Overview
|
University Name
|
Madras University
|
Programme
|
UG, PG, and Professional
|
Result Name
|
UG 5th and 6th, PG and Professional Exam Result
|
Exam Date
|
April, 2023
|
Result Declaration
|
September 27, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
unom.ac.in or exam.unom.ac.in
|
Login Credentials to Access
|
Registration Number
