MAH BEd CET Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link to Download Here

MAH BEd. CET Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the admit card for MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three-Year Integrated Course). Candidates who are going to appear in the MHT CET 2023 for BEd and MEd courses can download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. They will have to enter their application number and date of birth (DOB) to download the MAH B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023.

Along with the MAH B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023, the authorities have also released the admit card for MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed. Admit Card 2023 for four year integrated admit card. The authorities will conduct the MHT BEd MEd CET 2023 and MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed CET 2023 exam on April 2, 2023. Candidates can get the direct link to download the hall tickets here.

MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download MAH B.Ed CET Admit card 2023?

Candidates who are going to appear in the Maharashtra common entrance tests can download the MAH B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the hallticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login details-application number and DOB

Step 4: The MAH B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

The official notification reads, “CET Examination for the Course B.Ed-M.Ed is being conducted by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24. The CET Examination for the said course will be held on 02/04/2023 at various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra State.”

Also Read: Maharashtra Law CET 2023: Exam Date for 5-year LLB Programme Revised, Check Schedule Here