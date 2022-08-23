MAH MBA CET 2022 Exam Begins Today, Check Admit Card Details, Exam-Day Guidelines Here

MAH MBA CET 2022 Exam (Today): MAH CET 2022 Exam for MBA/MCA Courses will be held from today - 23rd August 2022. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has completed all the necessary preparations for holding the MAH MBA CET 2022 Examination which will be held from 23rd to 25th August 2022. The state-level MBA entrance exam is scheduled to be held in multiple cities based in Maharashtra in two sessions i.e., morning and afternoon shifts. With exam starting shortly, it is important for candidates registered for the examination to know and be aware of the exam-day guidelines and instructions that are to be followed while attempting the entrance test.

MAH MBA CET 2022 - Reporting Time

With the Exam beginning today, it is important for the candidates to know and be-aware of the reporting time for the MAH MBA/MCA CET 2022. As per the schedule released by the CET Cell, Maharashtra, candidates appearing for Slot 1 of Exam i.e., Morning session - 9 AM to 11:30 AM, will be required to report to the exam centre by 7:30 AM and will be granted entry until 8:30 AM. On similar lines, candidates appearing for slot 2 i.e., afternoon slot of 2PM to 4:30 PM, will be required to report to the centre by 12:30 PM with entry allowed latest until 1:30 PM.

MAH MBA/MCA CET 2022 - Slot-wise Reporting Time Event Slot 1 Slot 2 Exam sessions of MAH CET MBA 2022 9 am to 11:30 am 2 pm to 4:30 pm Reporting time of CET 2022 7:30 am 12:30 pm Entry in exam hall 8:00 am 1:00 am Last entry time for MAH MBA CET exam 2022 8:30 am 1:30 pm

MAH MBA CET 2022 Exam-Day Guidelines

MAH MBA CET 2022 Exam will be beginning from today - 23rd August 2022 in two slots. Check out the MAH MBA/MCA CET 2022 Exam Day Guidelines and the List of Do’s and Don’ts that are to be followed by candidates at the exam centre here.

Admit Card : Candidates are required to keep their MAH CET 2022 MBA entrance exam admit cards with them while at the exam centre. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed entry inside the exam hall.

: Candidates are required to keep their MAH CET 2022 MBA entrance exam admit cards with them while at the exam centre. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed entry inside the exam hall. Reporting Time: Candidates are required to reach the exam centre for MAH MBA CET 2022 exam as per the reporting time mentioned on their hall tickets. For Slot 1, the last entry time for MAH MBA CET exam 2022 is 8:30 AM while for Slot 2 candidates, the same is 1:30 PM.

Candidates are required to reach the exam centre for MAH MBA CET 2022 exam as per the reporting time mentioned on their hall tickets. For Slot 1, the last entry time for MAH MBA CET exam 2022 is 8:30 AM while for Slot 2 candidates, the same is 1:30 PM. Supporting ID Proof: Along with the admit cards, candidates are also required to carry a valid Govt ID Proof against which the details of hall tickets will be verified. Candidates can carry PAN, passport, driving license, voter’s ID and Aadhar card. Ration Card & Driving License as valid proof for the exam.

Along with the admit cards, candidates are also required to carry a valid Govt ID Proof against which the details of hall tickets will be verified. Candidates can carry PAN, passport, driving license, voter’s ID and Aadhar card. Ration Card & Driving License as valid proof for the exam. COVID-19 Guidelines: Candidates will be required to follow and adhere to all the guidelines and COVID-19 safety protocols shared by the exam authority.

Also Read: MAH CET 2022 Admit Card for MBA Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How To Download