Maharashtra Board Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Board supplementary exam hall ticket. The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be conducted from July 18 to August 10, 2023. Those who failed to clear the exams in the first attempt can visit the official website of the Maharashtra board to download the SSC and HSC supplementary hall ticket 2023.
The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary admit card is available for download on the official website mahahsscboard.in. School authorities and students can download the admit card through the school/ college login window available on the official website.
The Maharashtra board 10th and 12th supplementary exam hall ticket has to be produced at the exam centre by candidates appearing for the exam
Maharashtra 10th 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket - Click Here
How to Download Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket
The Maharashtra board SSC and HSC supplementary exam hall ticket has been released online. Candidates and school heads can follow the directions given below to download the admission.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra board
Step 2: Click on the school/college login window
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: Download the hall ticket for further reference
Details Given on Maharashtra Board Supplementary Hall Ticket
When downloading the Maharashtra board 10th and 12th supplementary exam hall ticket, students must make sure that they cross check all the information given. The supplementary exam hall ticket will include the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Subject name
- Exam timing
- Reporting time to exam centre
- Exam centre name and address
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Instructions
Also Read: CUET UG Result 2023 Shortly at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Result Date, Time and Latest Updates Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.