Maharashtra Board Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Board supplementary exam hall ticket. The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be conducted from July 18 to August 10, 2023. Those who failed to clear the exams in the first attempt can visit the official website of the Maharashtra board to download the SSC and HSC supplementary hall ticket 2023.

The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary admit card is available for download on the official website mahahsscboard.in. School authorities and students can download the admit card through the school/ college login window available on the official website.

The Maharashtra board 10th and 12th supplementary exam hall ticket has to be produced at the exam centre by candidates appearing for the exam

Maharashtra 10th 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket - Click Here

How to Download Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket

The Maharashtra board SSC and HSC supplementary exam hall ticket has been released online. Candidates and school heads can follow the directions given below to download the admission.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra board

Step 2: Click on the school/college login window

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Download the hall ticket for further reference

Details Given on Maharashtra Board Supplementary Hall Ticket

When downloading the Maharashtra board 10th and 12th supplementary exam hall ticket, students must make sure that they cross check all the information given. The supplementary exam hall ticket will include the following details

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Subject name

Exam timing

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam centre name and address

Candidate photograph and signature

Instructions

Also Read: CUET UG Result 2023 Shortly at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Result Date, Time and Latest Updates Here