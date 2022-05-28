Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Date Update: MSBSHSE to Declare Class 12 Results in 2nd Week of June at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Date Update: The wait for Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 is going to be a bit longer, as MSBSHSE is yet in its final stages of completing the evaluation work. Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE will announce the HSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Board soon. So far, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has been completely tight lipped about the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Date. However, sources close to the Pune office of the board have hinted that the HSC Results 2022 for Class 12 Board Exam will be declared in 2 week of June 2022.

Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 Expected Date

With nearly 15 lakh students waiting for the declaration of MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 it is natural for them to ask questions about when the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022 will be declared. But, as reported earlier, so far no specific date for Class 12 Results Maharashtra Board has been announced or notified. Tentatively, many experts have hinted that that the HSC Result 2022 Maharashtra will be declared by 10th June 2022. However, this date is merely speculative and the final date for the same will soon be notified by the board officially on its website. Until then, students can register themselves at the below-given link to get latest news and updates about MSBSHSE 12th Result 2022 Date and other details.

14.85 Lakh Students Await Maharashtra Class 12 Results

According to the estimates shared by the Maharashtra Board, a total of 14.85 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 Board Exam held in March 2022. Of the total 15 lakh students, 3.35 lakh candidates have appeared for the HSC Exam 2022 from Mumbai Division across 1,282 centres. In terms of stream-wise break-up of students, 6 lakh students have appeared for Science stream exam while 4 lakh each have appeared for Arts and Commerce streams. With lakhs of students waiting for the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Result 2022, the MSBSHSE is expected to announce the date for declaration of results in advance. Once declared, students will be able to check and access their individual result scorecards for Maharashtra Board online via official website mahresults.nic.in.

