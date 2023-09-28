Maharashtra School Holiday Tomorrow for Eid-e Milad, Anant Chaturdashi; Know School News Updates Here

Maharashtra School Holiday: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the closure of schools on September 29, 2023. The holiday has been declared for the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. The decision has been taken in view of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad being celebrated on the same day. Check out the Maharashtra School Holiday Updates Here

The official tweet reads, ‘’The State Govt has declared public holiday on Friday 29th Sept on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. This decision has been taken in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid e Milad falling on the same day i.e. tomorrow on 28th. All India Khilafat Committee has requested CM @mieknathshinde regarding this. The decision of holiday has been taken for better management of processions and manage crowd.’’

Maharashtra School Holiday: Traffic Prevention on Ganpati Visarjan

To prevent obstruction and traffic on roads on the auspicious occasion of Ganpati Visarjan, I, M. Ramkumar, I.P.S., Addl. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Mumbai issued a notification that reads, "On the occasion of Ganapati Immersion days on September 28, 2023, the entry of heavy vehicles on the road in Greater Mumbai shall be prohibited from morning 10.00 am to next day morning 6 am."

School Holiday on 29 September: What Services will remain Operational?

It must be noted that the mandatory service providers are exempted from the order. These include:

Vegetable vehicles

Milk, bread, and bakery products carrying vehicles

Tankers of drinking water (except other water-supplying tankers)

Petrol, diesel and kerosene tankers

Ambulance,

Government and semi-government vehicles

Karnataka Bandh School Holiday Tomorrow

Apart from the Maharashtra School Holiday tomorrow, Karnataka Bandh is being called on September 29, 2023. It is likely that the schools and colleges will be affected and shall remain closed tomorrow. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Friday Karnataka Bandh is being called on by Pro-Kannada organisations led by the Kannada Chaluvali group as a protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

