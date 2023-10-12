Manipur University Exam Result 2023 Declared; Get Direct Link Here

Manipur University Exam Result 2023: Manipur University has declared the results for BSc (Hons.) Zoology, BSc (Hons.) Mathematics, and BA (Hons.) Home Science. Students who appeared in these exams can check out results on the official website: manipuruniv.ac.in available in PDF form.

Apart from this, Manipur University Exam Results 2023 have also been released for BA (Hons.) Anthropology, Philosophy, and BSc (Hons) Anthropology. Candidates can get the direct link to access the results here.

Manipur University Exam Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to various programmes is mentioned below:

Steps for Manipur University Marksheet Download 2023

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the marks statement:

Step 1: Visit the official website: manipuruniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to exam results

Step 3: Now, choose the preferred result link

Step 4: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF for reference

Details Mentioned on Manipur University Exam Result Marksheet

Check out the important information below:

Course Name

Registration Number

Roll number

Student name

Exam Name

Semester/Year

List of Candidates with their roll numbers

Result

Manipur University Exam Result 2023 Overview

University Name Manipur University Course Name BSc (Hons.) Zoology, BSc (Hons.) Mathematics, and BA (Hons.) Home Science Exam Type Semester Exams Release Date October 11, 2023 (OUT) Official Website manipuruniv.ac.in

