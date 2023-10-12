Manipur University Exam Result 2023 Declared; Get Direct Link Here

Manipur University Exam Result 2023: Manipur University has declared the results for BSc (Hons.) Zoology, BSc (Hons.) Mathematics, and BA (Hons.) Home Science. Students who appeared in these exams can check out results on the official website: manipuruniv.ac.in available in PDF form.
Apart from this, Manipur University Exam Results 2023 have also been released for BA (Hons.) Anthropology, Philosophy, and BSc (Hons) Anthropology. Candidates can get the direct link to access the results here.
Manipur University Exam Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to various programmes is mentioned below:
|
Exam Name
|
Result Link
|
BSc(Hons) Zoology 6th Semester Examination, 2023 (May)
|
BSc(Hons) Mathematics 6th Semester EXamination, 2023(May)
|
BA(Hons) Home Science 6th Semester Examination, 2023(May)
|
BA(Hons) Anthropology 6th Semester Examination, 2023(May)
|
BA(Hons) Philosophy 6th Semester Examination, 2023(May)
|
BSc(Hons) Anthropology 6th Semester Examination, 2023(May)
Steps for Manipur University Marksheet Download 2023
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the marks statement:
Step 1: Visit the official website: manipuruniv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to exam results
Step 3: Now, choose the preferred result link
Step 4: A PDF will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF for reference
Details Mentioned on Manipur University Exam Result Marksheet
Check out the important information below:
- Course Name
- Registration Number
- Roll number
- Student name
- Exam Name
- Semester/Year
- List of Candidates with their roll numbers
- Result
Manipur University Exam Result 2023 Overview
|
University Name
|
Manipur University
|
Course Name
|
BSc (Hons.) Zoology, BSc (Hons.) Mathematics, and BA (Hons.) Home Science
|
Exam Type
|
Semester Exams
|
Release Date
|
October 11, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
manipuruniv.ac.in
