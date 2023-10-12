  1. Home
Manipur University Exam Result 2023 Declared; Get Direct Link Here

Manipur University Exam Result 2023 has been released on the official website: manipuruniv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check results at manipuruniv.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 12, 2023 14:06 IST
Manipur University Exam Result 2023
Manipur University Exam Result 2023

Manipur University Exam Result 2023: Manipur University has declared the results for BSc (Hons.) Zoology, BSc (Hons.) Mathematics, and BA (Hons.) Home Science. Students who appeared in these exams can check out results on the official website: manipuruniv.ac.in available in PDF form. 

Apart from this, Manipur University Exam Results 2023 have also been released for BA (Hons.) Anthropology, Philosophy, and BSc (Hons) Anthropology. Candidates can get the direct link to access the results here.

Manipur University Exam Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to various programmes is mentioned below:

Exam Name

Result Link

BSc(Hons) Zoology 6th Semester Examination, 2023 (May)

Click Here

BSc(Hons) Mathematics 6th Semester EXamination, 2023(May)

Click Here

BA(Hons) Home Science 6th Semester Examination, 2023(May)

Click Here

BA(Hons) Anthropology 6th Semester Examination, 2023(May)

Click Here

BA(Hons) Philosophy 6th Semester Examination, 2023(May)

Click Here

BSc(Hons) Anthropology 6th Semester Examination, 2023(May)

Click Here

Steps for Manipur University Marksheet Download 2023

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the marks statement:

Step 1: Visit the official website: manipuruniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to exam results

Step 3: Now, choose the preferred result link

Step 4: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF for reference

Details Mentioned on Manipur University Exam Result Marksheet

Check out the important information below:

  • Course Name
  • Registration Number
  • Roll number
  • Student name
  • Exam Name
  • Semester/Year
  • List of Candidates with their roll numbers
  • Result

 Manipur University Exam Result 2023 Overview

University Name

Manipur University

Course Name

BSc (Hons.) Zoology, BSc (Hons.) Mathematics, and BA (Hons.) Home Science

Exam Type

Semester Exams

Release Date

October 11, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website 

manipuruniv.ac.in

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
