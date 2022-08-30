MAT PBT Exam 2022 Admit Card Today: Download at mat.aima.in, Get Direct Link Here

MAT 2022 Admit Card: All India Management Association will be releasing the MAT 2022 September session admit card today. According to the schedule available on the official website, the MAT 2022 PBT Exam admit card will be made available on the official website at 4 PM today. Candidates who have applied for the MAT 2022 PBT Exams scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2022, can visit the official website at 4 PM today to download the admit card.

MAT examinations will be conducted across the designated centres in the PBT mode on September 4, 2022 for the admissions to the MBA programmes offered in the participating B-Schools across the country. Students appearing for the MAT PBT exams must carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof with them to the exam centre without fail.

The link for students to download the MAT 2022 Admit Card will be made available on the official website - mat.aima.in. A direct link for students to download the MAT 2022 PBT mode admit card will also be provided on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the admit card is released on the official website.

MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card - Direct Link (Available at 4 PM)

How to download the MAT PBT Admit Card 2022

The Management Aptitude Test 2022 PBT Admit Card will be made available on the official website by 4 PM today. To download the admit card for the entrance exam students can follow the steps provided here.

Visit the AIMA MAT 2022 official website

Click on the MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card link

Enter the MAT Application Number and Password in the admit card link

The MAT2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Download the MAT 2022 Admit Card for further reference

