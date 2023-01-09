MH CET Law 2023: Tentative Exam Schedule Released, Check Details Here

MH CET Law 2023: The State CET (Common Entrance Test) cell, Maharashtra has released the MH CET 2023 tentative exam date sheet for the academic session 2023-24. Interested candidates who are appearing for the MH CET to get admission into law programmes can check and download the MH CET LLB 2023 exam schedule through the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official notification released on the website, the Maharashtra CET LLB (5-year programme) will be conducted on April 1, 2023, whereas the MH CET LLB (3-year course) will be held on May 2, 2023, and May 3, 2023, in online mode respectively.

MH CET LLB Tentative Date Sheet PDF - Click Here

As per the recent updates, the MH CET LLB 2023 admission application form will be soon available on the official website. Those students who are eligible will be able to register after submitting the application fee. Candidates are required to deposit Rs 800 for the open category and for the reserved category i.e. SC, ST, and OBC, students need to pay Rs 400 as a registration fee.

MH CET LLB 2023 Exam Pattern

As per the recent updates, the CET Cell has announced the syllabus for the MH CET Law 2023 on the official website. The MH CET Law 2023 examination will have a total of 150 objective-type questions that carry 1 mark each. However, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

MH CET LLB 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are applying for the MH CET Law 2023 need to fulfill the below-given eligibility criteria.

For the 5-year LLB programme: According to the official notification released, candidates who are eligible to get admission into MH CET LLB must have cleared Class 12th or any equivalent exam with a minimum of 45% marks from a recognized university or institution. For reserved categories, a minimum of 40% is required.

For the 3-year LLB programme: Aspirants must have completed their graduation in any discipline with at least 45% aggregate marks (40% in case of reserve category candidates) from a recognized university.

However, those candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination are also eligible to take Maharashtra CET Law 2023 exam. Whereas, these candidates make sure that they meet the minimum eligibility criteria by the time of the MH CET Law counselling process.

