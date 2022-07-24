    MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM Group To Release on 26 July at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Updates Here

    MHT CET 2022: CET Cell will release MHT CET admit card 2021 for PCM exam on 26th July. Maharashtra CET 2022 admit card will be available online on the official website. Candidates have to login by using their application number and password. Get details here 

    Updated: Jul 24, 2022 14:21 IST
    MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM Group
    MHT CET 2022: As per the updates, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will issue the admit card of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHTCET) in online mode for PCM Group. Candidates can download their admit card of MHT CET B.Tech from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. They will have to use their application number and password to get access to the Maharashtra CET hall ticket. Also, the MHT Common Entrance Test admit card for various other courses has been released already.  
     
    As per the released date, the MHT CET B.Tech entrance exam will be held from 5th to 11th August 2022. As for the PCB Group, the MHT CET hall tickets will be released on 2nd August 2022 and the exams will be conducted from 12th to 20th August 2022.
     
     

    MHT CET 2022 Date For PCM Group 

    Events 

    Dates 

    MHT CET Admit Card for PCM Group

    26th July 2022

    MHT CET PCM Group Exam

    5th to 11th August 2022

    How To Download MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM Group? 

    The hall ticket of Maharashtra CET will be available in online mode for PCM Group entrance exams. Candidates can download it by using the required credentials in the login window. They need to login with - Application Number and Password. Further, submit the details and download the MHT CET admit card 2022.  Also, the MHT CET admit card will be not released via any other mode, therefore candidates are advised to download it in online mode. 

    What Details will be mentioned on MHT CET Admit Card 2022? 

    MHT CET hall ticket 2022 will likely to have information about exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates must check the MHT CET admit card carefully and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the exam centre or else they will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam.

