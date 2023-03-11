    MHT CET 2023 5 Year LLB Programme Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

    MHT CET 2023 registration for 5 year LLB Programme will end today. The remaining candidates must apply on the official website. Check the complete details here

    Updated: Mar 11, 2023 10:51 IST
    MHT CET 2023 5 Year LLB Programme Registration Ends
    MHT CET 2023 5 Year LLB Programme Registration Ends

    MHT CET 2023 5-year LLB Programme: As per the updates, the State CET Cell of Maharashtra will close the Common Entrance Test (CET) registrations for the 5-year LLB programme today. Thus, candidates who have not applied for MHT CET 2023 5-year LLB programme yet must do the same on the official website i.e. llb5cet2023.mahacet.org. Authorities may not provide any extensions for the same.

    The State CET Cell of Maharashtra is going to conduct the MHT CET 2023 exam for 5 year LLB programme on April 2, 2023. Candidates from the general category can register for the exam by paying an application fee of Rs 800, while those from the Maharashtra state's Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) would have to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

    Who is Eligible for MHT CET 2023 5 year LLB Programme?

    Only eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam. Candidates can check out the MHT CET 2023 Eligibility Criteria below-

    • Candidates must have qualified for their class 12 exams from Arts/ Commerce or Science streams from a recognised board or institute
    • Students who have completed the Graduation/ Postgraduate programme are not eligible to apply.
    • Candidates from Maharashtra must mention their category in case of reservations - (SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT-NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC) with a valid certificate.

    MHT CET 2023 5 Year LLB Programme- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Apply for MHT CET 2023 5 year LLB Programme?

    Candidates who have not registered for MH CET 2023 yet must do the same on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.  llb5cet2023.mahacet.org

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration link

    Step 3: Read the important instructions carefully and proceed

    Step 4: Register by entering asked details 

    Step 5: Log in with the registered ID and password

    Step 6: Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee

    Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

    Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Registration Dates Extended, Apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification