MHT CET 2023 5 Year LLB Programme Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2023 5-year LLB Programme: As per the updates, the State CET Cell of Maharashtra will close the Common Entrance Test (CET) registrations for the 5-year LLB programme today. Thus, candidates who have not applied for MHT CET 2023 5-year LLB programme yet must do the same on the official website i.e. llb5cet2023.mahacet.org. Authorities may not provide any extensions for the same.

The State CET Cell of Maharashtra is going to conduct the MHT CET 2023 exam for 5 year LLB programme on April 2, 2023. Candidates from the general category can register for the exam by paying an application fee of Rs 800, while those from the Maharashtra state's Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) would have to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

Who is Eligible for MHT CET 2023 5 year LLB Programme?

Only eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam. Candidates can check out the MHT CET 2023 Eligibility Criteria below-

Candidates must have qualified for their class 12 exams from Arts/ Commerce or Science streams from a recognised board or institute

Students who have completed the Graduation/ Postgraduate programme are not eligible to apply.

Candidates from Maharashtra must mention their category in case of reservations - (SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT-NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC) with a valid certificate.

MHT CET 2023 5 Year LLB Programme- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for MHT CET 2023 5 year LLB Programme?

Candidates who have not registered for MH CET 2023 yet must do the same on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. llb5cet2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration link

Step 3: Read the important instructions carefully and proceed

Step 4: Register by entering asked details

Step 5: Log in with the registered ID and password

Step 6: Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

