    MHT CET 2023: 5 Year LLB Registration Close Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

    Maharashtra CET 2023  5- year Integrated programme Registration window to close today. Candidates yet to submit the applications can complete the same through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Mar 14, 2023 10:54 IST
    MHT CET 2023 5 year LLB Registrations Close Today
    MHT CET 2023 5 year LLB Registrations Close Today

    MHT CET 5-Year LLB Registration: MHT CET 5-year LLB registration window closes today - March 14, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the five-year integrated LLB programme can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell and complete the registration and application process. 

    The registration process for MHT CET 2023 5-Year LLB began on March 1, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the class 12 exams can apply for the five-year integrated LLB programme. The MHT CET 2023 5-year LLB entrance exam is scheduled to be held on April 1, 2023. 

    The registration link for MHT CET 2023 Five year LLB programme is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also register for MHT CET 2023 5-Year LLB entrance through the direct link given below.

    MHT CET 5-year LLB - Click Here

    MHT CET 2023 - Eligibility Criteria

    • Candidates appearing for the MHT CET 5-year LLB programme must have completed their class 12 from a recognised board.
    • Candidates from the general category must have a minimum of 45% marks in their class 12 exams in order to apply.
    • Those from the reserved category must secure minimum 40% marks in their class 12 exams to apply.

    How to register for MHT CET 5-Year LLB programme

    Maharashtra CET 2023 5-year Integrated LLB registration and application process has to be completed online. Students need to first visit the official website and complete the application form and submit the application fee. 

    Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET official website

    Step 2: Click on the 2023-24 academic link

    Step 3: Click on MHT CET 5-year LLB 

    Step 4: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter all required details

    Step 5: Fill in the details on the LLB application form

    Step 6: Submit the MHT CET 2023 Application Fee and Click on the final submission link

    Also Read: MAH MCA CET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories