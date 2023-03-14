MHT CET 2023: 5 Year LLB Registration Close Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 5-Year LLB Registration: MHT CET 5-year LLB registration window closes today - March 14, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the five-year integrated LLB programme can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell and complete the registration and application process.

The registration process for MHT CET 2023 5-Year LLB began on March 1, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the class 12 exams can apply for the five-year integrated LLB programme. The MHT CET 2023 5-year LLB entrance exam is scheduled to be held on April 1, 2023.

The registration link for MHT CET 2023 Five year LLB programme is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also register for MHT CET 2023 5-Year LLB entrance through the direct link given below.

MHT CET 5-year LLB - Click Here

MHT CET 2023 - Eligibility Criteria

Candidates appearing for the MHT CET 5-year LLB programme must have completed their class 12 from a recognised board.

Candidates from the general category must have a minimum of 45% marks in their class 12 exams in order to apply.

Those from the reserved category must secure minimum 40% marks in their class 12 exams to apply.

How to register for MHT CET 5-Year LLB programme

Maharashtra CET 2023 5-year Integrated LLB registration and application process has to be completed online. Students need to first visit the official website and complete the application form and submit the application fee.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET official website

Step 2: Click on the 2023-24 academic link

Step 3: Click on MHT CET 5-year LLB

Step 4: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter all required details

Step 5: Fill in the details on the LLB application form

Step 6: Submit the MHT CET 2023 Application Fee and Click on the final submission link

Also Read: MAH MCA CET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org