MHT CET 2023 Application Correction Process Begins Today, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2023: As per the recent updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the application correction process for the MHT CET exam 2023 on April 21, in online mode. Those registered candidates who want to make the necessary changes in their application form can do it by visiting the official site i.e. mahacet.org.

According to the schedule, candidates can make the modifications in their applications till April 25, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to do the required corrections before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided. They can also click on the direct link given below to make the corrections.

MHT CET 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the details that can be edited in the MHT CET application form 2023?

Candidates can check the listed details that can be edited in the admission application form.

Name of the candidate

Photograph of the candidate

Date of birth

Candidate's signature

Gender

Check MHT CET 2023 Information Brochure here

How to edit the MHT CET 2023 application form?

Candidates who have already registered and want to make the modifications in their admission application form can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Maha CET at mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the CET link available on the home page.

Step 3: Login using the required login credentials and then click on the submit button

Step 4: Now, click on the edit the application and make the corrections accordingly

Step 5: Go through the entire application form and then click on the final submission

Step 6: Download the Maha CET application confirmation page and print a hard copy for further use

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Admit Card to Release Today, Check Steps to Access Here