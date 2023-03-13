MHT CET 2023 Registration for 5 Year LLB Programme Ends Tomorrow, Know Exam Details Here

MHT CET 2023 Registration: According to the official schedule, the State CET Cell of Maharashtra will close the Common Entrance Test (CET) registrations for the 5-year LLB programme tomorrow i.e. March 14, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not applied for MHT CET 2023 5-year LLB programme yet must do the same on the official website i.e. llb5cet2023.mahacet.org. Authorities may not provide any extensions for the same.

Applicants from the general category can sign up for the exam by paying an application cost of Rs. 800, while those from the state of Maharashtra's Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) must pay a fee of Rs. 600. The State CET Cell of Maharashtra will conduct the MHT CET 2023 exam for 5 year LLB programme on April 2, 2023.

How to Apply for MHT CET 2023 5 year LLB Programme?

Those candidates who haven't yet registered for the MH CET 2023 must do so on the official website. For registration, they can follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. llb5cet2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration link

Step 3: Read the important instructions carefully and proceed

Step 4: Register by entering asked details

Step 5: Log in with the registered ID and password

Step 6: Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

MHT CET 2023 for 5 Year LLB Programme

MAH-LL.B. 5 YEAR CET-2023 shall be conducted on April 2, 2023 only in the online Mode in Multiple Sessions, if required in selected centers in the State of Maharashtra and selected Centres from Other States.

Candidates shall have to appear for the On-Line CET strictly as per the date and Session allotted to them at the allotted Venue and Center. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the Test in other than the allotted Session. Further, no request for Centre, Venue and Session change will be entertained.

