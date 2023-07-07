MHT CET BE, B.Tech Counselling 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET Counselling Registrations: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the MHT CET 2023 counselling registrations for the engineering counselling today July 7, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the registration and application process can visit the official website to submit their applications.

Students who have cleared the MHT CET 2023 exams conducted for admissions to the BE, Tech programmes and Integrated MTech programmes can visit the official website to submit their counselling applications. As per the schedule, the document verification and confirmation of applications will close tomorrow, July 8, 2023.

The MHT CET counselling BE, Tech registrations are available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also apply for CET counselling through the link available here.

MHT CET 2023 Engineering Counselling Registrations

The Maharashtra CET 2023 counselling registration for BE, Tech programmes will close today. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling seat allotment process can check the steps to apply below.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET counselling website

Step 2: Click on the BE, Tech counselling section

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Upload all required documents

Step 6: Submit the application form and click on the final submission link

MHT CET 2023 seat allotment results will be announced after the counselling registrations. The seat allotment will be conducted based on the choices entered by the students and the document verification.

Candidates allotted seats based on their choices can report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents and submit the admission fee to secure their seats.

