    MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB Alphabetical Merit List Releases at cetcell.mahacet.org

    Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB alphabetical merit list has been released in online mode. Candidates will be able to check and download the MHT CET 5-year LLB merit list on the official website - llb5cap22.mahacet.org. Know details here 

    Updated: Oct 10, 2022 16:25 IST
    MHT CET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 5-year LLB alphabetical merit list today on 10th October 2022. Candidates can check the MHT CET law 5-year merit list 2022 in online mode at llb5cap22.mahacet.org. 
     
    Candidates must note that the merit list has been released for MHT CET counselling Round 1 for 5-year LLB. Also, the merit list has been made available for the Maharashtra State (MS) and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates. The State CET Cell will release the final MHT CET 5-year LLB merit list on 13th October 2022. 
     
    Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Release of Alphabetical Merit list Round 1

    10th October 2022 

    Resolving grievances related to the alphabetical MHT CET merit list

    10th to 12th October 2022

    Option to edit the application form & upload required documents

    10th to 12th October 2022

    Release of final Merit list for MHT CET round 1

    13th October 2022

    MHT CET Seat Allotment Round 1

    15th October 2022 (10 AM)

    Reporting to allotted colleges 

    15th to 18th October 2022 

    Colleges upload the list of admitted candidates on the portal

    15th to 19th October 2022

    Display of filled and vacant seats

    20th October 2022

    How To Download Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2022? 

    The MH CET 5-year law merit list is released under three categories - MS category for Maharashtra-domiciled candidates, OMS for all India category, and J&K category for candidates of Jammu and Kashmir. To check the MHT CET LLB merit list for 5-year, candidates will have to visit the official website - cetcell.mahace.org. On the homepage, click on cap portal and select LLB 5 year. A new page will appear on the screen. Now, click on the Alphabetical List for MS and OMS candidates and download the MHT CET law merit list 2022. 

    Edit Window for Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2022

    Now that the MHT CET alphabetical merit list for 5 year llb has been released, candidates must note that they will also be given provisions to raise their concerns. Those candidates whose MHT CET 5-year LLB merit list has errors can correct the same and submit it. They can edit their application form till 12th October 2022. Based on it the final MHT CET 5-Year LLB merit list for Round 1 will be released on 13th October 2022. 
     

