MICAT 2023: Exam Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines, Pattern Here

MICAT 2023 Phase 1: Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad will be conducting the MICAT 2023 Phase 1 exams tomorrow. Students who are scheduled to appear for the MICAT 2023 exams can visit the website to download the admit card.

MICAT 2023 exams will be conducted in two phases. MICAT 2023 Phase 1 will be held on December 3, 2022, while Phase 2 will be conducted on January 28, 2023. The examination will be conducted in the online mode across the designated exam centres.

MICAT 2023 Admission Test

The MICAT 2023 exams will be conducted online - Computer based mode. Candidates appearing are required to attempt questions from three sections - Section A: Psychometric Test, Section B: Descriptive Test, and Section C: Divergent and Convergent Thinking, Verbal Ability, Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation and General Awareness.

The results of MICAT 2023 Phase 1 exams are expected to be announced on December 21, 2022.

MICAT 2023 Admit Card

The MICAT 2023 Phase 1 Admit Card is now available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams must note that the MICAT 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the exam centre on the day of the exam.

The MICAT 2023 Admit Card will contain details like the candidate name and roll number, name of examination, exam centre name and address, reporting time to centre, exam schedule, and instructions for candidates.

Instructions for Exam Day

Candidates appearing for the MICAT 2023 Phase 1 exams must make sure to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates are required to carry their MICAT 2023 exam admit card along with a valid photo ID card to the exam centre.

Students are not allowed to carry items like mobile phones, smart watches, pagers, and other electrical devices inside the exam hall.

