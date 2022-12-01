MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates For Round 2 Revised, Check Dates Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has revised the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022 schedule for round 2. As per the revised schedule, the reporting dates of the candidates of MP NEET UG counselling round 2 have been changed. Now, the last date to report to the allotted colleges through MP NEET UG counselling round 2 have been preponed. Candidates will have to report till December 3, 2022.

Also, willingness for upgradation for MP NEET UG counselling 2022 for mop up round by admitted candidates of 2nd and 1st round who opted for upgradation in 2nd round can be done from December 1 to 3, 2022, now. MP NEET UG 2022 counselling registration for mop-up round also begins today at dme.mponline.gov.in. The dates have been revised due to the addition of 50 seats in LNMC College Bhopal.

Revised MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2

Events Revised Dates Reporting at allotted medical, dental colleges December 1 to 3, 2022 (6 PM) Willingness for upgradation for mop up round by admitted candidates of 2nd and 1st round who opted for upgradation in 2nd round. December 1 to 3, 2022 (11.59 PM)

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Mop-Up Round

Events Dates Fresh registration by new eligible candidates December 1 to 7, 2022 Revised state merit list of registered and eligible candidates. December 8, 2022 Release of vacancies December 8, 2022 Choice filling and locking December 9 to 11 (till 11.59 PM) MP NEET UG Mop-up round allotment result December 14, 2022 Reporting at allotted MBBS/BDS college December 15 to 17, 2022 (till 5 PM)

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Official Notice

As per the official notification released, it has been stated that “all the candidates allotted from the second phase of Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling are informed that the date of reporting in the college allotted in the counselling schedule earlier was December 1 to December 6, 2022, which has been changed to December 1 to December 3, 2022 due to unavoidable reasons."

