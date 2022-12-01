    MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates For Round 2 Revised, Check Dates Here

    Updated: Dec 1, 2022 17:20 IST
    MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has revised the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022 schedule for round 2. As per the revised schedule, the reporting dates of the candidates of MP NEET UG counselling round 2 have been changed. Now, the last date to report to the allotted colleges through MP NEET UG counselling round 2 have been preponed. Candidates will have to report till December 3, 2022.

    Also, willingness for upgradation for MP NEET UG counselling 2022 for mop up round by admitted candidates of 2nd and 1st round who opted for upgradation in 2nd round can be done from December 1 to 3, 2022, now. MP NEET UG 2022 counselling registration for mop-up round also begins today at dme.mponline.gov.in. The dates have been revised due to the addition of 50 seats in LNMC College Bhopal. 

    Revised MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2 

    Events 

    Revised Dates 

    Reporting at allotted medical, dental colleges

    December 1 to 3, 2022 (6 PM)

    Willingness for upgradation for mop up round by admitted candidates of 2nd and 1st round who opted for upgradation in 2nd round.

    December 1 to 3, 2022 (11.59 PM)

    MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Mop-Up Round

    Events 

    Dates 

    Fresh registration by new eligible candidates

    December 1 to 7, 2022

    Revised state merit list of registered and eligible candidates.

    December 8, 2022

    Release of vacancies

    December 8, 2022

    Choice filling and locking

    December 9 to 11 (till 11.59 PM)

    MP NEET UG Mop-up round allotment result

    December 14, 2022

    Reporting at allotted MBBS/BDS college

    December 15 to 17, 2022 (till 5 PM)

    MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Official Notice 

    As per the official notification released, it has been stated that “all the candidates allotted from the second phase of Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling are informed that the date of reporting in the college allotted in the counselling schedule earlier was December 1 to December 6, 2022, which has been changed to December 1 to December 3, 2022 due to unavoidable reasons." 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
